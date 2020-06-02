Haldex Publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report describes Haldex operations and outcome 2019. In this year's work on the Annual Report we have enhanced the description of offer, markets, technology development and sustainability work. The report also highlights our strategic focus areas set out to reach the goal of an adjusted operating margin of 10 percent by the end of 2022.

A strong financial position and better profitability are key enablers in driving our technology development and capturing exciting opportunities within the present technology shift, especially in emerging markets such as Asia."In the next few years, the automotive industry will experience enormous changes and previous positions are no longer given. Haldex new technology is well positioned for the future and by being quick, innovative and determined we should be at the forefront and take a leading position in the niches we operate within. I look forward to leading the work on unleashing our great potential both in the short and long term.", says Helene Svahn, President and CEO of the Haldex Group.

Haldex Annual and Sustainability Report for 2019 is available in Swedish and English. A digital version can be downloaded at https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors/financial-reports/. Order a printed copy by calling the switchboard on tel. +46-418-47-60-00 or email [email protected]. The printed copies are expected to be ready for distribution in week 23.

For further information, please contact:

Helene Svahn, CEO

Phone: +46-418-47-60-00

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Haldex AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 3 pm CEST on June 2, 2020.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2200 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 5 billion SEK.

