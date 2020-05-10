Haldex reaches agreement with lenders and intends to carry out a directed new share issue to AMF Pensionsförsäkring and AFA Försäkring

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex Aktiebolag (publ) ("Haldex" or the "Company") has reached an agreement with the Company's lenders including to extend the maturity of the existing syndicated credit facility of EUR 90 million and the existing short-term loan of SEK 270 million to April 2022 and to make certain adjustments to the terms of the loans regarding financial ratios and the interest rates. The agreement also stipulates that the Company be provided with new equity. The parties intend to conclude final agreements shortly.

The board intends, against the background of the agreement with the lenders and to further strengthen the institutional ownership base of the Company, to carry out a directed new share issue to AMF Pensionsförsäkring and AFA Försäkring of up to ten percent of the Company's outstanding number of shares (i.e. a maximum of 4,421,597 new shares). The subscription price amounts to SEK 35.56 per share, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the last five trading days prior to the board's resolution to issue new shares. Through the new share issue, the Company is expected to raise proceeds of approximately SEK 157.2 million before issue costs.

The new share issue assumes that the board, pursuant to the authorization given at the annual general meeting 2019, resolves to issue the new shares.

In connection with the negotiations with the lenders, the Company has engaged Evli Bank as financial advisor and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå as legal advisor.

This document is a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

This information is information that Haldex Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above mentioned contact person, on 10 May 2020 at 23.50 CET.

