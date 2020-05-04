Haldex recruits Lottie Saks as new CFO

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex has recruited Lottie Saks as new CFO. She succeeds Andreas Larsson, who ends on 30 July 2020. Lottie will take up the position as CFO on 1 June 2020.

Lottie Saks has extensive experience from leading finance roles in companies with significant international operations. Lottie most recently came from the role as CFO at Cint. Prior to that, she worked for five years as CFO of OneMed, a European provider of healthcare products owned by listed venture capital firm 3i. She previously held senior positions at, among others, OMX Technology Financial Markets and Johnson & Johnson. She began her career with auditing at Arthur Andersen.

"I am very pleased to welcome Lottie to the important role as CFO at Haldex. Her broad experience from various industries and international operations will be very valuable in our work at Haldex to the next level. Lottie will be an important part of our management team and I look forward to working with her," says Helene Svahn, President and CEO of Haldex.

"It's an honor to start at Haldex. Haldex is a company with a solid history, good values and exciting opportunities. I look forward to join Helene and her team and hope my experience will be useful and add to Haldex's continued development. "

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2200 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 5 billion SEK.

