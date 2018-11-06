Hale Boggs Joins O'Melveny's Corporate Team in Century City

Boggs is well known as a trusted legal and business advisor to entrepreneurs and investors in emerging companies, with a focus on digital media. He has longstanding relationships with numerous venture capital funds in both Southern and Northern California, representing funds and their portfolio companies in a wide range of corporate transactions as they raise and deploy capital across the entertainment, media, and technology industries. He works with companies across the spectrum of their business cycles, from start-up through late-stage.

"Hale has a well-earned reputation as one of the very best lawyers in his field," said O'Melveny Chair Bradley J. Butwin. "His practice aligns with our core corporate practices in a way that creates powerful benefits for clients."

"It's our great pleasure to welcome Hale to the firm," added Mark Easton, O'Melveny's Regional Head of Corporate for Southern California. "We are growing our corporate practice in Southern California and believe that Hale will greatly strengthen our capabilities at the intersection of entertainment, media, and technology in Los Angeles and beyond."

Boggs has been recognized as a top lawyer over multiple, consecutive years by Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon 500, and the Daily Journal. He has been named several times to Variety's Legal Impact Report—one of the most prestigious accolades in the media and entertainment industry.

"Working with innovators in both the emerging Los Angeles technology market and Northern California has been enormously rewarding to me, both personally and professionally," said Boggs. "I'm excited to join the team at O'Melveny, who are so well known for their work in the media, entertainment, and digital sectors. I'm particularly pleased that the firm shares my values, dedication to clients, and commitment to fostering emerging technologies."

Boggs serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BizWorld Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on teaching business fundamentals and entrepreneurship to schoolchildren throughout the United States and internationally.

Boggs earned his law degree from the UCLA School of Law, where he was a member of the UCLA Law Review. He earned his B.A. with honors from Stanford University.

