Haleigh's Hope® Receives Very First USDA Organic Certification for a Vertically Integrated Hemp CBD Product.

Haleigh's Hope®, a high quality, whole-plant hemp extract containing naturally occurring cannabinoids, receives USDA organic certification for handling in addition to the previously awarded organic certification for crop. This makes Haleigh's Hope® the first USDA Organic Certification for a vertically integrated hemp CBD product.

All stages of production— from growing, extracting, manufacturing—take place in Haleigh's Hope® owned and operated facilities in Colorado. Haleigh's Hope® is made from 100% organic, non-GMO ingredients.

With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp cultivation is now regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Prior to this bill, the USDA certified several hemp growers and hemp labs, but until now, no hemp CBD product has been named a 100% vertically integrated USDA Certified Organic product.

"This USDA designation really positions Haleigh's Hope above and beyond other similar products. By controlling all aspects of production ourselves, we can assure the highest quality possible for our product," said Jason Cranford, founder of Haleigh's Hope®. "It is extremely rewarding to see all the hard work from our entire team pay off with this certification."

Cranford is a Health Care Associate for the Society for Cannabis Clinicians, and an expert botanist who specializes in the organic cultivation of medical grade cannabis and the development of highly medicinal cannabis infused products. He is also the Founder and Chairman of the Flowering HOPE Foundation, a non-profit established to facilitate safe access to life changing medication and expand research of Cannabis Sativa L.

To qualify for USDA Organic Certification a company must provide extensive record keeping, as well as have all ingredients, handling operating procedures and packaging operating procedures approved prior to use to meet all USDA organic standards during random inspections.

About Haleigh's Hope®

Haleigh's Hope® is named after Haleigh Cox who in conjunction with Haleigh's Hope has a state law named "The Haleigh's Hope Act" in their honor. Her Epilepsy and Cerebral Palsy were greatly affected by an oil derived from this strain of hemp. This low-THC, high-CBD cannabinoid profile was finally achieved after five years of crossing and selecting from hundreds of different phenotypes. Haleigh's Hope® is considered a hemp product because it was derived from a Cannabis sativa L. plant containing less than 0.3% THC.

