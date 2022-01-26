Haley Guiliano Announces 2022 Promotions

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International intellectual property boutique Haley Guiliano is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Hilton to Councel and Joseph McPartland to Partner. These promotions recognize Mr. Hilton and Mr. McPartland's legal and technical acumen, successful practices, and exemplification of the congenial, team-driven Haley Guiliano culture.

Joseph McPartland has been promoted to Partner in Haley Guiliano's New York office. Andrew Hilton has been promoted to Counsel in the Haley Guiliano London Office.

Peter Hale, head Partner of Haley Guiliano's London office commented, "Andy's in-house background and his promotion to Counsel fully reflects HG's emphasis on pragmatic advice geared to what clients need to know. He has a great ability to see through things to deal with the issues that matter."

"Joe has been an integral part of the firm's growth since he joined HG," said Managing Partner Joe Guiliano. "He combines technical talent and legal expertise with strong leadership skills, consistently delivering on complex and mission-critical projects for clients. We're delighted to have him join the partnership."

About Andrew Hilton: Andy Hilton brings a wide breadth of understanding to his practice at Haley Guiliano. A former engineer in industry, Andy's experience as both in-house and private practice intellectual property counsel allows him to understand clients' IP needs and develop strategies that excel in the commercial environment to deliver results that truly drive the direction of a business. Based in London, U.K., Andy's approach is to provide focused global prosecution, giving his local clients direct access to both European and U.S. patent offices through Haley Guiliano's integrated transatlantic locations.

About Joseph McPartland: Joe focuses his practice on the preparation and prosecution of patent applications across a wide range of technologies, and on the strategic development, management, and monetization of patent portfolios in the U.S. and abroad. With a business–minded approach stemming from his engineering days, Joe bases his work on a thorough understanding of client business goals and innovations gained by working in close cooperation with attorneys, executives, and inventors at a variety of multi–national corporations. Joe also conducts IP due diligence investigations for mergers and acquisitions, renders opinions on patentability, patent infringement, validity, and enforceability, and counsels clients on issues relating to litigation, contested proceedings, licensing, and collaboration agreements.

Press Contact:

Joshua Van Hoven

[email protected]

+1 669 213 1061

https://www.hglaw.com/

SOURCE Haley Guiliano LLP