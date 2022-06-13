HALF MILLION DOLLARS PAID BY CITY OF SEATTLE IN CHOP ZONE WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT

SEATTLE, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrongful death lawsuit filed by Evan M. Oshan of Oshan & Associates, P.C. (Oshan Law) on behalf of the father of Lorenzo Anderson and the personal representative for the Lorenzo Anderson Estate settled. The city of Seattle paid $500,000.00 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a 19-year-old special needs youth shot and killed after Seattle police abandoned their East Precinct on Capitol Hill during racial justice protest in June 2020. https://komonews.com/news/local/seattle-pays-500000-to-settle-wrongful-death-lawsuit-in-chop-shooting

Evan M. Oshan lawyer for Horace Anderson father of the late Lorenzo Anderson and the Estate of Lorenzo Anderson filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court in November 2021, naming then-Mayor Jenny Durkin, Councilmember Kshama Sawant, and the city of Seattle. The lawsuit alleged the city of Seattle and its leaders encouraged participants in the so-called CHOP – Capital Hill Occupied Protest- to break the law and "undermine the safety of others" for political theatre. According to the lawsuit police and first responders were unable or unwilling to enter the CHOP zone to search for a suspect or conduct an investigation for hours after the shooting as a result of directives set forth by Seattle leadership. The original lawsuit can be viewed at https://pdfhost.io/v/sfFcQB1vU_Complaint.

Oshan, asserts the lawsuit was intended to "shock" the city of Seattle and its leaders into realizing the impact of their actions and inactions on Capitol Hill and their failure to allow law enforcement and first responders the ability to do their job and protect their citizens. Oshan goes on to assert "this lawsuit was not about money but about government accountability". Through this settlement the goal of awakening the city of Seattle and its elected officials to provide and promote a safe environment has been accomplished. There is now a new Mayor in place in Seattle and it is the hope of the father Horace Anderson that his son Lorenzo Andersons' death not be in vain and the new Mayor of Seattle will work to bridge the gap between its citizens and law enforcement and reduce gun violence. "For more information on Horace Anderson's pre-lawsuit "Bridge the Gap" proposal, see:" https://apnews.com/press-release/pr-newswire/9a4cdb260d18edc5838bdd7d01f7b6e7

