Half Moon Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Award "#13 Top 50 Resorts In The Caribbean, Jamaica"

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Half Moon recognized as #13 of the Top 50 Resorts in the Caribbean, and the top Jamaica resort.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today. The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel."

"Half Moon is humbled and honored to be voted as one of the Top 50 Resorts in the Caribbean," said Guy Steuart III, Chairman of Half Moon, one of the most Caribbean's most iconic destinations. "Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards are particularly distinctive to us, as the recognition stems directly from our beloved guests' experiences at Half Moon."

Half Moon provides guests the opportunity to indulge in luxury, adventure, and culture, curating unforgettable experiences on a daily basis. The pristine 400-acre beachfront oasis is situated against the crystalline Caribbean Sea and features world-class facilities including Fern Tree Spa, an award-winning spa oasis in Jamaica, a private equestrian centre and an 18-hole par-72 championship golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

Guests also receive the luxury of their own private in-suite staff at the breathtaking Rose Hall Villas, comprised of a cook, housekeeper and butler, to cater to their every need. Furthermore, guests are privileged with access to the award-winning Sugar Mill restaurant, recognized as Jamaica's best, and the property's Ital Café, featuring a vegan-friendly spa cuisine concept created for Half Moon by Aris Latham, considered to be the father of gourmet ethical raw cuisine in America.

The full list of winners can be found here .

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions. They are also published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca .

ABOUT HALF MOON

Half Moon is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts (PHR) Legend Collection. Considered one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations, Half Moon is located 10 minutes away from Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport (MBJ). The 65-year-old AAA Four-Diamond property features Half Moon, a resort with two miles of private beach front and 210 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, and Rose Hall Villas by Half Moon, a collection of 28 four-to-seven-bedroom villas.

Half Moon offers guests of the resort and Rose Hall Villas a wide variety of amenities and activities, including the multi award-winning Fern Tree Spa, the largest spa in the Caribbean at 68,000 sq. ft., with diverse wellness offerings; a Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed 18-hole championship golf course with golf academy; Spinning® studio; fitness center with 11 flood-lit tennis courts; privately-operated equestrian center; children's village with culturally rich offerings; water sports, restaurants, shops and more.

Half Moon celebrated its 65th anniversary on February 27, 2019. To follow the journey, visit www.halfmoon.com/65th-anniversary.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

