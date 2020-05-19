Half-year Figures: ZEISS Looks Back on Good First Six Months Overall

Half-year revenue reaches 3.2 billion euros (+6% compared to prior year) - EBIT at 455 million euros (+12 million euros compared to prior year)

- The Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology and Medical Technology segments contributed in particular to growth in the first six months

- Initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic felt particularly in Q2

- ZEISS portfolio ensures stability even during the COVID-19 pandemic

- Difficult to form outlook on further progression of fiscal year