Half Year Report January - June 2021: Swedish Match

STOCKHOLM, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights for the second quarter

Double-digit sales and operating profit growth across all product segments in local currencies.

In local currencies, sales increased by 19 percent for the second quarter. Reported sales increased by 9 percent to 4,505 MSEK (4,133).

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 27 percent for the second quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 15 percent to 1,988 MSEK (1,731).

For the Smokefree product segment, continued momentum for ZYN in the US drove the financial performance. Sales and operating profit also grew in Scandinavia.

For the Cigars product segment, sales and operating profit were up significantly in local currency compared to a relatively soft prior year period as a result of improved pricing and increased natural leaf shipments.

Operating profit for the Lights product segment up sharply as a result of good underlying performance coupled with income from land sales and indirect tax reclaims following favorable court verdicts.

Operating profit amounted to 1,956 MSEK (1,693) for the second quarter.

Profit after tax amounted to 1,441 MSEK (1,254) for the second quarter.

Earnings per share increased by 18 percent to 0.92 SEK (0.78) for the second quarter.1)2)

Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items. In May 2021 , a share split (10:1) was made. Historical share data in this report has been restated in accordance with IAS 33.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Tuesday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Anders Larsson, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/



Contacts:



Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone +46 8 658 0441



Anders Larsson, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance

Phone +46 10 139 3006



Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +46 70 938 0173

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on July 20, 2021.

