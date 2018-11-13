Halfaker and Associates, LLC, Announces Appointment of Ron LeClere as Chief Financial Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC, a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, announced the appointment of Ron LeClere as Chief Financial Officer. Ron brings over 25 years of executive experience in financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and risk management for large government contractors. A Certified Corporate FP&A Professional, Ron led FP&A for a multi-billion-dollar organization where he improved forecasting accuracy and financial reporting, improved indirect rates management, and identified operational efficiencies to reduce costs. At Halfaker, Ron leverages his experience interpreting financial data and presenting insights to assist company leadership with operational decisions as well as providing detailed financial analysis, reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and business case analysis.

Prior to joining Halfaker, Ron served as the Vice President of Finance for Vangent Inc., where he analyzed profitability and cash flow for 75 government contracts, improving margins and identifying cost saving opportunities. After Vangent's acquisition in 2011 by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) - Ron went on to oversee FP&A, as a Vice President of Finance, for GDIT's largest services division, the Health and Civilian Solutions Division (HCSD), a $2.8B, 15,000 employee systems integrator. He recently assisted in selling certain assets of GDIT's citizen-engagement centers that generated $400M in revenue for GDIT.

"We are incredibly excited to have Ron join our team and take on this critical leadership role in our organization," said Halfaker President and CEO, Dawn Halfaker. "I am confident that his addition to our team will ensure Halfaker continues to make strides in the right direction and help us to better serve our employees and customers."

"Halfaker is one of the fastest growing and most capable players in the federal sector," added Ron. "I am thrilled to become part of a team which is known throughout the industry for its energetic and motivated professionals, who possess an authentic desire to uphold Halfaker's mission of 'Continuing to Serve'."

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.





