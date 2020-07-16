Halfaker and Associates, LLC Announces Joint Venture with &Partners

ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker)—a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors—and &Partners—a minority-owned small business (certified as 8(a) by the Small Business Administration) and certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)—have formed United Digital Partners, an 8(a) and SDVOSB-certified Joint Venture (JV). Halfaker and &Partners, which entered into a formal Small Business Administration All-Small Mentor-Protégé agreement earlier this year, share a common vision to leverage United Digital Partners to deliver transformative digital services to the Federal Government.

"We are privileged to be in a position to support one of our small business partners through the Mentor-Protégé program as they continue to grow and successfully navigate the industry," said Halfaker President and Chief Executive Officer, Dawn Halfaker. "The JV further deepens our partnership and enables us to deliver tangible value for our Federal clients and enable them to better serve their constituents."

"We look forward to learning from Halfaker's experience in the government sector through the SBVOSB's Mentor/Protege program. We're honored to partner with a company that has a strong reputation, proven capabilities and deep customer relationships. We're confident that we will learn and grow in unique ways thanks to the relationship established by this pairing," said Eduardo F. Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of &Partners.

This is Halfaker's second Mentor-Protégé relationship and JV, demonstrating the firm's commitment to helping build the next generation of small business Government contractors. The new enterprise complements Halfaker's first JV company (H2 Technology Solutions) and will further Halfaker's capabilities in the design space, using Human Centered Design to create user-centric products and services across Government organizations.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

About &Partners

&Partners builds ethical technology products that disrupt the status quo through Human-Centered Design and research. Their distributed team designs solutions that have positive social impact in an effort to help government modernize services and provide better digital products for the people who need them most. Visit them at andpartners.io to learn more about their work.

