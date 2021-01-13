Halfaker and Associates Welcomes David Sella as Program Manager, Veteran Fellowship Program (VFP)

A 25-year U.S. Coast Guard Veteran with more than 20 years of experience at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), David recently completed a ten-year tenure as Program Director at the VA Acquisition Academy, where he created and led the award-winning Warriors to Workforce (W2W) Program to hire, train, and transition Veterans to careers with the Federal government. The Program received numerous accolades, including the Secretary's Commendation, Secretary's ICARE Award, Chancellor's GEM Award, and Chief Acquisition Council's Award for Innovation.

Driven by its vision to Continue to Serve, Halfaker established its Veteran Fellowship Program in 2019 to provide the opportunity for Veterans to gain the experience and training to support their post-military careers. Halfaker Veteran Fellows support all departments, gaining technical and back-office experience while learning new skills across the Company's core capability areas of Digital Services, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Services. With his tailored experience, David is uniquely positioned to scale the Program's success and maximize the value to Veterans.

"It is a privilege to welcome David to the team," said Halfaker President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "With his deep experience designing and executing Veteran transition programs at the VA and his perspective as a Veteran, David will enrich and evolve the VFP so we can serve and support transitioning Veterans."

"I consider it the responsibility of a grateful nation to serve our Military Veterans," said David Sella, Program Manager for VFP. "I am honored to join a company whose vision aligns with my own, and eager for this opportunity to support Veterans as they transition into meaningful and rewarding civilian careers."

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com .

SOURCE Halfaker and Associates, LLC

