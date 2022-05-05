Halff Climbs to No. 97 In ENR's Top 500 Design Firm Rankings

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halff Associates, Inc. achieved its highest ranking by climbing five spots to No. 97 in the 2022 Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list.

This is the first time the employee-owned, diverse and multidiscipline professional engineering and architecture firm has reached the Top 100 with Halff rising 71 notches since 2013.

Halff Associates, Inc.

The ENR rankings are based on 2021 revenues, as Halff registered $201.4 million in revenues last year. Halff is rated No. 78 in the Pure Design Firms category. Halff is one of 11 Texas-based firms rated in the Top 100 and just one of six based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

"We are proud to be in the ENR Top 100," said Halff President/CEO Mark Edwards. "Our ascension to the Top 100 is attributed directly to the hard work of our employees. At Halff, we improve lives and communities by taking care of people through growth, opportunities and purpose."

Earlier this year, Halff was awarded the No. 10 Top Workplaces USA recognition by Energage for businesses with 1,000 to 2,499 employees. The firm has received Best Place for Working Parents designations in Austin and Dallas. Halff has won six project awards thus far in 2022, after registering a record-breaking 16 in 2021.

About the Firm

Halff is an award-winning, employee-owned, diverse and multidiscipline professional engineering and architecture firm. For more than 70 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients throughout the United States. Halff is committed to the purpose of improving lives and communities by turning ideas into reality by continuously investing in its employees and fostering a culture of collaboration. Halff has 28 offices in Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas. The firm is ranked No. 97 by Engineering News-Record. Halff is the No. 10 Top Workplaces USA nationally in 2022 as ranked by Energage for businesses with 1,000 to 2,499 employees.

For more information about Halff, visit halff.com.

Contact: Jodi Hausenfluke

Public Relations

Halff Associates, Inc.

(214) 346-6200

[email protected]

SOURCE Halff Associates, Inc.