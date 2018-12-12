Halim Kucur Joins One Technologies as Chief Product Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One Technologies, LLC announces that Halim Kucur has joined the firm as Chief Product Officer. He is based in the One Technologies headquarters in Dallas, and reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Baskaran.

"Halim has experience developing and building technology products, solutions, and experiences that both drive scalable growth and strengthen customer relationships," said Sanjay Baskaran, CEO of One Technologies. "We are thrilled to have Halim on our team as we continue to innovate and build new products that empower consumers to make well-informed financial decisions."

Mr. Kucur joins One Technologies after working for seven years at Amazon, where he was most recently a General Manager in Amazon Web Services (AWS), leading delivery and day-to-day operations of internal and external-facing services. Prior to that, Mr. Kucur served as General Manager for Amazon Credit Cards, where he helped accelerate the growth of Shop with Points, Amazon's partnership with third-party loyalty programs, and a large-scale machine learning display advertising engine to scale credit card acquisitions.

"I admired the One Technologies team's commitment to unreservedly investing in the firm's three core strengths—people, technology, and analytics—during my onboarding process," said Halim Kucur, Chief Product Officer for One Technologies. "I am glad to join a consumer-focused organization whose products are designed to improve the financial lives of hardworking people all over the country, enabling them to live more and worry less."

Prior to Amazon, Mr. Kucur worked for global management consulting firm Booz & Co. as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), serving the Executive Board of the IMF as an Economist.

Mr. Kucur received his MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and earned his MA in Economics from the University of Maryland at College Park. He was also class Valedictorian at Bogazici University in Istanbul, where he graduated with a BA in Economics.

About One Technologies

One Technologies, LLC harnesses the power of technology, analytics, and its people to create solutions that empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their financial lives. The firm's consumer credit products include ScoreSense®, which enables members to seamlessly access, interact with, and understand their entire credit profile using a single application. The ScoreSense platform is continually updated to give members deeper insights, personalized tools, and one-on-one Customer Care support that help them make the most sense of their credit. The One Technologies product suite also includes NationalCreditReport.com®, which offers the convenience of a complete credit profile in one place and gives consumers the tools to take control of their financial futures.

One Technologies is headquartered in Dallas, and has grown to encompass a team of more than 175 dedicated professionals since its establishment in October 2000. For more information, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/.

