Hall Benefits Law Sharpens Focus on Excellence, Selects Chief Operating Officer, Lead ERISA Counsel Ahead of Seventh Anniversary

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having increased its national reach to 30 states in less than seven years, in the second quarter of 2020 boutique ERISA law firm Hall Benefits Law added leadership in the form of Lead ERISA Counsel and Chief Operating Officer. Robert Forman and Kenneth Beaver were selected for these roles through a nationwide search with an emphasis on years of experience and demonstrated excellence in work product and business outcomes.

HBL's Chief Operating Officer Ken Beaver brings a wealth of law firm operating and administrative knowledge to his role. Robert Forman brings more than 30 years of experience to his role as Lead ERISA Counsel at Hall Benefits Law, embracing the role of mentor and coach to the other attorneys on his team.

Lead ERISA Counsel Robert Forman's 30-plus years as an attorney are focused on ERISA and employee benefits, federal taxation, mergers and acquisitions, and general business law. He prepares qualified retirement plan documents, spearheads corrections with the Internal Revenue Service, represents clients in DOL audits, addresses prohibited transactions issues, analyzes Affordable Care Act opinion and compliance letters, and more. Forman's primary responsibility at Hall Benefits Law is ensuring smooth day-to-day legal operations and continuing the Firm's tradition of excellent work product for all its clients.

Chief Marketing Officer David Hall said of Forman: "As Lead ERISA Counsel, Bob is mentor and coach to the legal team. He brings impeccable attention to detail to the work he performs for the Firm's clients. Bob is truly devoted to his craft as an ERISA attorney, and he has been a delightful addition to our office culture."

Forman graduated Magna Cum Laude from Haverford College, earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School, where he served as editor of the University of Michigan Journal of Law Reform, and earned his L.L.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida on a full academic scholarship.

Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Beaver has over twenty years of experience working as a law firm executive. Beaver's duties with Hall Benefits Law include oversight of human resources, operations, finance, information technology, and facilities management. He is tasked with supporting the attorneys and staff to help them achieve their professional goals. Beaver is responsible, in collaboration with ownership and Lead ERISA Counsel, for executing the strategic priorities of the Firm in support of its short- and long-term goals, ensuring that the firm has the proper operational controls, administrative support, reporting procedures and people systems in place to support all levels of the firm.

Principal Attorney Anne Tyler Hall celebrated Beaver's arrival: "He's a dynamic doer, keen to plug in to our rapid growth, and Ken understands that it all starts with our internal culture. The enthusiasm Ken brings to the team daily is contagious, and we know he'll help take the Firm to new heights of excellence, with both our clients and employees experiencing the benefits."

About Hall Benefits Law

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of experienced, responsive attorneys who are passionate about proactive counsel for business clients. Team members share a common mission: to provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth, and as such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans.

In a less-than two-year period Hall Benefits Law has saved its plan sponsor clients more than $60 million in compliance penalty abatement, and with its proactive approach to ERISA legal compliance, the Firm is helping to create successful outcomes for employee benefits plans around the country.

