Hall of Fame Wall Street Analyst Ivy Zelman Releases Her New Book

She explains how her willingness to challenge bullies at school helped her develop a thick skin and instilled a sense of bravery that she carried into the male-dominated world of Wall Street.

Ivy writes, "I want to be here as the unexpected source of wisdom, the person who takes the time to tell you what you need to hear, and the one who hands you the tools you need to know what to do with it. More than anything else, I hope you close this book for the last time, trusting that when things get hard, you have what it takes to handle anything that stands in your path."

Born into a middle-class family in Stony Brook, NY, Ivy was an unlikely competitor in the highly alpha male environment on Wall Street. She didn't attend the Ivy League, didn't have the assumed "pedigree" that is required, however she never let that hinder her from her goal of making it big in business.

Ultimately, Ivy made and continues to make serious inroads in her field. Ivy has been widely known and respected for her bold thinking and accurate assessments where others failed, helping industry players avoid costly mistakes and capture game-changing opportunities. In 2005, she called the top of the housing market.

Ivy famously asked Toll Brothers CEO Bob Toll on the Q4 2006 Toll Brothers conference call "Which Kool-Aid Are You Drinking?" From there Ivy called the bottom of the housing market in January 2012, thus reinforcing her dominant reputation within the industry.

She helped best-selling writer Michael Lewis with research related to the mortgage crash. This became a part of his best-selling book turned movie, The Big Short. Michael wrote in the book "...all roads lead to Ivy."

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money", said "Ivy is the Ax of the homebuilders – the analyst who understands the group better than anyone else on Wall Street."

Ivy's speaking requests by conferences, board meetings, podcasts or special events have included: Bloomberg, CNBC, TD Ameritrade Network, Bloomberg's Master's in Business, International Builder Show, MBS Highway, National Association of Homebuilders, NFX, National Association of Realtors, National Organization of Investment Professionals, Mortgage Banking Association, Moody's, AmeriCatalyst, PropTechCEO Summit, Reality Alliance, Walker Webcast, International Mass Timber Conference, Inman.

Amazon lauded the book early saying: "Despite backlash from clients, industry executives and even internal colleagues, she insistently warned a housing crash was imminent. This bold call propelled her to launch her own research boutique and partner with Walker & Dunlop to secure her legacy for the future".

Ivy believes that any person who is passionate, determined and has grit can be successful. Gimme Shelter: Hard Calls + Soft Skills from a Wall Street Trailblazer describes her route to the top in an inspiring fashion that will linger long in the minds and hearts of readers.

Gimme Shelter is available on Amazon.

Media Requests:

Ellyn Solis

201-665-3942

SOURCE Zelman & Associates