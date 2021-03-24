Hall of Famer Pat Miletich, Cyrus Fees Calling The Action At YoungGuns 1 On Saturday, LIVE On FITE TV

DESTIN, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former World Champion and Hall of Famer Pat Miletich returns to the broadcast booth with Cyrus "Mr. International" Fees at Xtreme Fighting Championships' (OTC: DKMR) YoungGuns 1 on Saturday, March 27, LIVE on FITE TV from FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK .

XFC President Myron Molotky: "I consider our broadcast team, as do our fans, the best in the business. This is a proven team, and we expect another terrific broadcast on Saturday."

Pat Miletich: "I'm truly excited to be calling the XFC's YoungGuns 1 on Saturday in Oklahoma. I love Oklahoma and MMA, and we all know the talent that the XFC is finding will be the stars of tomorrow. Let's get this ball rolling."

Cyrus Fees: "Working with a guy like Pat Miletich is a dream come true. With his resume and endless knowledge of the sport, it's always an easy day at the office for me."

Blake Chadwick will once again serve as "The Voice of the XFC Hexagon."

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the Fox family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

