Halle Berry Named Collaborative Partner of the Finishing Touch Flawless Brand

"Since the creation of Finishing Touch Flawless, our team has been working diligently to partner with a confident, powerful and iconic woman that embodies the mission of our Brand – which is to empower women to feel and look their best, and to respect and celebrate their differences in whatever form that may be," said Hayley Parisi, the brand manager of Finishing Touch Flawless adding, "Ms. Berry is all of those and more."

Through the years, Ms. Berry has broken down many barriers for women, especially for women of color. From her pageant world beginning to becoming the first and only African American woman to win Best Actress in a Leading Role (Monster Ball). "Ms. Berry truly embodies the Flawless brand and mission," said Andy Khubani, CEO and founder of Finishing Touch Flawless, adding, "We are so impressed with her philanthropic and brand work beyond the big screen, that we are very proud and excited to have her partner with and represent our team."

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc .

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks.

About Finishing Touch Flawless

Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.

