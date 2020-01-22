Hallmark Announces Management Changes at Crown Media Family Networks

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Cards, Inc. today announced management changes at Crown Media Family Networks.

"After 11 years, Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media is leaving the company," said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc. "I want to thank Bill for his many years of success and contributions to Crown Media and wish him continued success."

Crown Media has experienced tremendous growth in recent years with a growing portfolio of entertainment brands including linear networks Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, in addition to subscription video on demand service Hallmark Movies Now and e-book publishing division Hallmark Publishing During the 2019 holiday season, flagship network Hallmark Channel dominated cable television reaching more than 1.7 million overall viewers during primetime hours between December 16-22 according to Nielsen Research.

"In a time when there is immense competition among television networks and streaming services, it is more important than ever that we find relevant new ways to grow our business and continue to produce high quality programming that resonates with our growing audience," Perry said.

The Crown Media team established Hallmark Channel as the leading destination for quality, family-friendly entertainment on cable. Building on its signature slate of original movies, the team is responsible for significantly expanding and diversifying the network's lineup of original content to primetime scripted series such as When Calls the Heart and the very popular Countdown to Christmas and daytime Emmy®-nominated lifestyle program Home & Family.

"I have tremendous confidence in the Crown Media management team and with this team in place, I will begin a search for Bill's replacement," said Perry.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. Hallmark Retail operates about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

