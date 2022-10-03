Hallmark Brings Christmas Joy Early With Keepsake Ornament Debut, Oct. 8-16

The second Keepsake Ornament event this year debuts 150 new ornaments for Hallmark's 2022 collection to kickstart the holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over, and the holiday season has officially arrived with Hallmark's annual Keepsake Ornament Debut, Oct. 8-16. With the premiere of 150 new artist-crafted ornaments, Keepsake Ornament Debut releases more ornaments for the 2022 Keepsake Ornament Collection and gives shoppers the opportunity to start sharing more merry this holiday season.

"Families gather each year to decorate their Christmas trees, pulling out ornaments and reminiscing over the memories they hold," said Nicole Reid, vice president of ornaments, gifts and specialty retail at Hallmark. "Ornaments have really come to represent the unique interests of each family, making this cherished tradition even more special by adding a new memory – and ornament – each year."

Available starting Oct. 8, the entire Keepsake Ornament line includes over 450 ornaments and offers something for everyone. From beloved characters such as Disney, Nintendo and Star Wars, to ornaments that capture the passions and personalities of loved ones, everyone in the family can give and receive an ornament that's unique to them.

New ornaments releasing at Keepsake Ornament Debut include the following:

Walt Disney World The World's Most Magical Celebration 50th Anniversary Musical Ornament With Light - Commemorate The World's Most Magical Celebration with this stunning Christmas tree ornament. The Walt Disney World design features Cinderella's Castle with an iridescent finish and shiny metallic gold accents in honor of the theme park's 50th anniversary. Press the button to see a beautiful light show with fireworks as music from "When You Wish Upon a Star" plays.

Friends Chillin' With Friends Ornament With Light and Sound - Grab a spot on the couch to admire this Christmas tree ornament. Fans of "Friends" will love to relive two hilarious scenes from the popular sitcom with this fun decoration featuring a throwback TV set design with a Central Perk latte cup perched on top. Press the button to light the television screen and play audio clips from the show that coordinate with the alternating lenticular images.

2022 Holiday Barbie™ Doll Ornaments, HERE and HERE - Carry on the tradition of fabulous holiday fashions with this Barbie Christmas tree ornament featuring the timeless style icon dressed in her festive finery. Inspired by the 2022 Holiday Barbie Doll, this dazzling ornament is a must-have for collectors of all ages.

Saved by the Bell Zack Morris Ornament With Sound - Charming schemer Zack Morris and his best friends made memories to last a lifetime during their high school years at Bayside. Relive the TV classic "Saved by the Bell" with this fun Christmas tree ornament that plays some of Zack's iconic lines from the show.

and his best friends made memories to last a lifetime during their high school years at Bayside. Relive the TV classic "Saved by the Bell" with this fun Christmas tree ornament that plays some of Zack's iconic lines from the show. Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ I'll See You Again Ornament - Following "The Way" of the Mandalorian code, Din Djarin seldom removes his helmet while in view of others. In a poignant display of vulnerability, the bounty hunter reveals his face for an emotional farewell as the foundling Grogu prepares to leave with Luke Skywalker to continue his Jedi training. This Christmas tree ornament captures that tender scene from the Disney+ original series "Star Wars: The Mandalorian."

Warmest Holiday Wishes Hot Tub Musical Ornament - Even Santa needs a break from the holiday hustle and bustle. He has joined his reindeer and snowman pals for a relaxing dip in the hot tub … which may have been a bad idea for the snowman. This fun Christmas tree ornament plays a clip of "Hot Hot Hot" performed by Buster Poindexter and His Banshees of Blue. Click here to watch a behind-the-scenes video to see how Hallmark Keepsake Artist, Gregor Benedetti , created the ornament.

Sandal the Sandman Ornament - Enjoy a white sand Christmas with Sandal the Sandman. The first in a new series, this cute Christmas tree ornament features Sandal and his sea turtle friend as they decorate a palm tree with seaweed garland, seashell ornaments and a starfish topper. Join in the fun each year as Sandal celebrates the holidays in his own unique, tropical way.

Pull-String Elephant With Santa Wood Ornament - Inspired by classic jumping jack toys, this wooden pull-string Christmas tree ornament combines timeless charm and modern trends for your holiday decor. Ornate patterns add festive detail to the delightful design that features Santa riding an elephant. Give the string a gentle tug to see the mighty animal move its legs.

Hallmark's Keepsake Ornament Collection is available to shop at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online beginning Oct. 8 as part of Keepsake Ornament Debut. Keepsake Ornament Club members can enjoy early in-store shopping beginning Oct. 7.

Everyone who makes a Keepsake purchase during Keepsake Ornament Debut, Oct. 8-16, can receive exclusive gifts, like a free Keepsake Tote while supplies last. Shoppers who make a $100 Keepsake purchase can receive a free Snowtop Lodge Special Edition Ornament valid while supplies last at participating Hallmark Stores.

For more information about Keepsake Ornament Debut visit Hallmark.com/OrnamentDebut, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, visit www.Hallmark.com.

About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

In 1973, when Hallmark introduced six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures as the first collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, a new tradition of Christmas decorating was started, and a new collectible industry was born.

When the first line was introduced, they were unique in design, year-dated and available only for a limited time — innovations in the world of ornaments. Since 1973, Hallmark has introduced more than 8,400 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme.

Today's Keepsake Ornaments reflect the way styles, materials, formats and technology have expanded since they first appeared in Hallmark stores. Once a collection of decorated glass balls and yarn figures, Keepsake Ornaments are now made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats. Technology has also been incorporated into the world of Keepsake Ornaments through light, sound and motion. The one thing that hasn't changed, however, is the superior craftsmanship and high quality that ensures Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter.

