Hallmark Channel's Second Annual 'American Rescue Dog Show' Wins Best In Show; Once Again Outperforms Country's Longest-Running Purebred Dog Competition

Viewers' passion for the show and its celebration of rescue dogs was not only evidenced by tune-in, but by a massive, highly-engaged turnout on social media, where the program trended throughout the two-night special event.

"We are incredibly proud of 'American Rescue Dog Show' and the platform it has created to spotlight shelter dogs and the enrichment, humor, and love they have to offer," said Bill Abbott, president & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks. "This program, along with Hallmark Channel's other annual pet specials, including 'Kitten Bowl', 'Cat Bowl', and 'Hero Dog Awards', are like nothing else on television – they have the power to make a measurable difference in our country's epidemic of pet homelessness, while providing inspirational, heartwarming, and transformative entertainment."

Hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, with celebrity judges Lisa Vanderpump, Debbie Gibson, Bill Berloni, Mike Rowe, and Brandon McMillan, and co-hosts Ross Mathews and Larissa Wohl, "American Rescue Dog Show" features the nation's most unique rescue dogs, who go muzzle to muzzle in such personality driven categories as Best in Belly Rubs, Best in Couch Potato, Best in Senior Dog, Best in Short and Sweet, Best in Smiling, Best in Snoring, Best in Special Needs, Best in Talking, Best in Underbite, and Best in Wiggle Butt. In collaboration with Adopt-a-Pet.com, the light-hearted competition attracted a field of thousands of dogs, who were eventually narrowed down to 10, one winner in each category.

At the end of night two, Howard the Dog – the Short and Sweet category winner – earned the top dog title of Best in Rescue, winning a grant for the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society, the rescue organization from which he was adopted.

The 2019 "American Rescue Dog Show" is an annual programming component of Adoption Ever After, the network's pet adoption advocacy initiative which aims to dismantle misconceptions about shelter animals and ultimately create a world where every pet has a home. In addition to annual specials, "American Rescue Dog Show", "Kitten Bowl", "Cat Bowl", and "Hero Dog Awards", Hallmark Channel's Emmy®-nominated daytime, lifestyle program "Home & Family" features daily pet adoption segments. Through Hallmark Channel's work with a variety of national and pet rescue organizations, the initiative has been responsible for finding homes for over 20,000 animals to-date.

The "American Rescue Dog Show" is produced by Michael Levitt Productions. Michael Levitt and Jennifer Schulz serve as Executive Producers. Jill Goularte, Paula Frank, and Gary Tellalian are Co-Executive Producers.

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL'S ADOPTION EVER AFTER

Working in collaboration with the country's leading animal rescue and welfare organizations, activists, distribution and advertising partners, and celebrity influencers, Hallmark Channel's Adoption Ever After aims to dismantle common misconceptions about shelter animals, provide resources, inspire the public to adopt, and ultimately create a future where every pet has a loving home. The initiative shines a spotlight on the countless lovable pets in our nations shelters through annual on-air programming specials like Kitten Bowl, Hero Dog Awards, and The American Rescue Dog Show, as well as strategic partnerships, consumer marketing campaigns, public service announcements, and grassroots efforts.

ABOUT Adopt-a-Pet.com

Adopt-a-Pet.com is North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website, helping over 18,000 animal shelters, humane societies, SPCAs, pet rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies advertise their purebred and mixed breed pets for free to millions of adopters each month. Sponsored by Purina, the Petco Foundation, Petco, and Bayer Animal Health LLC, Adopt-a-Pet.com helps homeless dogs, cats, and even rabbits and other animals go from alone to adopted.

1 The 2019 "American Rescue Dog Show" deliveries were up versus the competition by 24% among HHs, 16% among W18-34, 11% among W18-49, and 10% among W25-54.

