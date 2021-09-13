Hallmark Gives Away 1 Million Cards to Launch Little World Changers Collection

Little World Changers is an assortment of greeting cards and products that highlight traits like kindness, courage, community and being oneself — helping kids understand big issues on a personal level. The curated selection of greetings and gifts are designed to help encourage children to share their kindness and support with others. By giving away card packs, Hallmark seeks to inspire consumers to celebrate the little ones they love. This limited time offer is available while supplies last and marks Hallmark's latest effort to help people put more care in the world.

"For the past 110 years, Hallmark has helped people put more care in the world, and we believe it's important to teach the current and next generation of Little World Changers about what really matters — kindness," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. "We hope this new collection inspires people to slow down and thank kids for their acts of kindness, while showing them how much of a positive impact their actions have on themselves and the recipient."

Hallmark believes that every kid has the power to change the world in a positive way, which is why this collection is about every kid, for every kid. The Little World Changers words and visuals highlight how positive virtues can come to life in big and small ways, revealing the power each child has to make a difference in the lives of those around them.

Anyone in the continental U.S. who would like to encourage children to spread kindness may go to Hallmark.com/ShareKindness to claim their free card pack. The entire Little World Changers collection is available at Hallmark.com/Little-World-Changers. There you can also find helpful tips for encouraging kids and using the right vocabulary to do so, as well as ideas for creating inspirational posters and décor, and tips for writing cards and letters to express caring and kindness.

To Little World Changers, it's all about celebrating every world-changing deed. Celebrate the Little World Changers in your life with a variety of greeting cards and gifts, including:

Little World Changers™ Kindness Jar: 52 Ways To Share Kindness helps a child spread positivity around their neighborhood with 52 little notes printed with suggestions for ways to share kindness and care.

Little World Changers™ The Power of Being You Book With Medal teaches a child about the meaning and value of being themselves, the big and small ways being themselves can show up in everyday life, and the power it has to change the world for the better.

About Hallmark

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

