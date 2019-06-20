Hallmark Introduces New "Just Because" Mini Greeting Cards

Now available exclusively at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores , the Just Because collection features 128 full-sized cards priced at $2.99 and 88 mini-cards priced at $1.99 in categories including friendship, love, thank you, just because, encouragement, cope, thinking of you, congrats and get well. There is a Just Because card for all types of situations and occasions, ranging from coping with infertility to celebrating a great report card.

"A card is a simple way to make a big difference in someone's day, and Just Because cards are perfect to celebrate the little moments in our everyday lives that make life so special or to lift someone's spirit by being there for them," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer – Hallmark Greetings. "With so many ways to stay in touch, it's amazing to see what a card can do to go above and beyond to show someone how you feel or to tell them you're thinking of them."

Hallmark is making brightening someone's day easier than ever with Free Card Fridays, which are back by popular demand at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores June 21 through September 27. All new and existing Hallmark Crown Rewards members can pick up a free Just Because card of their choice at their local Gold Crown store every Friday during this timeframe.

Just Because cards are now available at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and at Hallmark.com.

