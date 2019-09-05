Hallmark Lighting Announces New President

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminance Brands today announced that former Emerson executive Robert Godlewski has been selected as Hallmark Lighting's new president. Mr. Godlewski joined Luminance Brands through its recent acquisition of the Emerson Ceiling Fans business where he had served as Vice President & General Manager. Hallmark Lighting is a division of Luminance Brands, and is a leading provider of custom, high-end lighting solutions primarily to the hospitality industry.

"We are extremely excited to have Rob take over the leadership for Hallmark Lighting," said Christopher Larocca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luminance Brands. "Rob's experience leading organizations over the past 30 years makes him the ideal candidate to drive continued growth at Hallmark Lighting. After working closely with Rob through the Emerson acquisition I strongly believe Rob's deep skill-set in sales, marketing and product management fits extremely well with Hallmark's customers and market segments."

Rob holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton and an MBA in International Business from Saint Louis University.

ABOUT LUMINANCE BRANDS

Since 1951, Luminance has delivered distinctively decorative lighting alongside unparalleled quality and world-class service. Luminance Brands offers a unique collection of lighting solutions under five distinctive brands: Sunset Lighting residential fixtures; Concord Fans; Ambix IoT-based lighting solutions; ADL lighting components and electrical parts; Emerson Ceiling Fans and Hallmark Lighting custom fixtures. Conveniently located in California, Texas, New York, Missouri and Illinois, Luminance Brands takes pride in offering in-stock product with same-day shipping from all five of its distribution centers. www.LuminanceBrands.com

