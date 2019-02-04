Hallmark Paper Wonder Cards Bring Love to Life this Valentine's Day

"With their intricate and beautiful design, Paper Wonder cards are the type of cards you want to save – they're more than a sentiment, they're a gift in themselves," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer – Hallmark Greetings. "Giving a Paper Wonder card is like freezing a moment from your relationship in time to remember and cherish forever."

Each Paper Wonder card adds a new dimension to Valentine's Day cards and tells a unique story through memorable paper craft artwork that allows the card to double as a keepsake. Now available everywhere Hallmark products are sold, Paper Wonder Valentine's Day cards include a diverse collection of paper craft that inspires people to explore, discover and share with loved ones. Paper Wonder cards offer something for everyone with more than 20 different designs in four different formats.

This Valentine's Day, Hallmark is introducing a new national marketing campaign aimed at inspiring people to create a meaningful moment with your special someone with Paper Wonder cards. As part of the campaign, Hallmark launched a nationwide "Missed Moments" contest inviting people to submit a moment from their relationship that could use a re-do for a chance to win a weekend getaway and opportunity for their moment to be recreated in a larger-than-life way at Hallmark's creative headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. Hallmark's Valentine's Day TV commercial, which will air on the Hallmark Channel, is now viewable on Hallmark's YouTube channel. Other marketing tactics this holiday season include social/online video, sponsored editorial content, influencer social posts, interactive digital ads, streaming audio and radio ads.

With an estimated 145 million Valentine's Day cards exchanged industry-wide, Valentine's Day is the second-largest holiday for giving greeting cards. Hallmark has more than 900 Valentine's Day cards available, recognizing all types of relationships including romantic, friendship, familial and more. Look for the latest designs and formats wherever Hallmark products are sold nationwide. Visit Hallmark.com/Paper-Wonder to watch the commercial, shop for cards online or find the nearest store.

