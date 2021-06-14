Hallmark Unveils 2020 Caring in Action Report

The 2020 Caring in Action report features stories from Hallmark's diverse portfolio of businesses including Hallmark Global , Crayola , and Crown Media Family Networks . As part of Hallmark's enterprise-wide CSR strategy, Hallmark currently aligns with five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Quality Education; Gender Equality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; and Responsible Consumption and Production. Hallmark also has two key goals that are unique to its corporate culture: Arts and Culture, and Family and Kids.

A few highlights from the report include:

Employees across all of Hallmark's businesses donated more than 29,000 volunteer hours.

Enterprise-wide, the company diverted 41 million pounds of waste from landfills, decreased water use by 66 million gallons and reduced CO 2 emissions by 124,000 metric tons.

Earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaigns Corporate Equality Index and received the designation of "Best Places to Work."

The world needs more care now than ever before and Hallmark's work will never be finished, but the company is proud of the progress made in 2020, especially during an unprecedented year.

This is the second year the Caring in Action report has been published digitally, allowing Hallmark to keep an always-on site that can be updated throughout the year. As this year progresses, Hallmark will continue to add more stories illustrating the company's continued progress in 2020.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

