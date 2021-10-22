Hallmark's Crown Garden Donates More than 1,000 Pounds of Produce to Kansas City-Area Families

"We are so impressed by the commitment of our Hallmark volunteers to open this garden so we could continue to give back to Kansas City families," said Amy Winterscheidt, Hallmark's community involvement director. "In a non-pandemic year, the Crown Garden produces about 1,000 pounds of produce, so to exceed this number during a pandemic is entirely due to the passion our volunteers have for this work."

The Crown Garden opened in 2011 with 25 volunteers as a way for Hallmark to support RMHC-KC and the families that stay there. The garden is about 100 feet by 80 feet with 16 raised beds, fruit trees, grapes and berries. This year, there are five teams with six to eight volunteers per team. Four of the teams consist of Hallmark employees and the fifth is made up of employees and volunteers from RMHC-KC. Because the pandemic required RMHC-KC to provide individually packaged meals from commercial kitchens, Hallmark also donated much of the produce this season to Jewish Family Services and Harvesters.

The Crown Garden provides organic seasonal fruits and vegetables:

Spring – potatoes (red and white), onions, broccoli, radishes, lettuce (several varieties), spinach, peas, carrots, beets, and a variety of other greens

– potatoes (red and white), onions, broccoli, radishes, lettuce (several varieties), spinach, peas, carrots, beets, and a variety of other greens Summer – tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, peppers (several varieties), beans (several varieties), carrots, melons, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, peaches

– tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, peppers (several varieties), beans (several varieties), carrots, melons, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, peaches Fall – tomatoes, peppers, squash until frost, broccoli, carrots, beans, cauliflower, beets, kale, Swiss chard and spinach

– tomatoes, peppers, squash until frost, broccoli, carrots, beans, cauliflower, beets, kale, Swiss chard and spinach Winter – volunteers plant garlic to be harvested the following spring

"We are grateful for the support Hallmark and the Crown Garden has provided to RMHC-KC over the last 10 years," said RMHC-KC CEO Tami Greenberg. "A home-cooked meal can often help a family find comfort during a difficult time. We are excited our volunteer meal groups have returned and are using the fruits and vegetables that are carefully grown, cared for and harvested by volunteers who care deeply about their community. This makes this gift from Hallmark even more special to us and our families."

The Hallmark Crown Garden is sponsored by the Hallmark Corporate Foundation. It is set to close for the 2021 season on October 23rd.

