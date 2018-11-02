Halloween Happiness for Miami-Dade Children

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial, a leading financial technology company that connects small and mid-size businesses with funding sources, is delighted to have made Halloween a little bit happier for local children.



One Park Financial partnered with United Way of Miami-Dade to host a Halloween Bash for children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. This is the second year that One Park Financial has held the Halloween event.



More than 70 costumed children went trick-or-treating at the offices of One Park Financial, Nobox marketing and other Coconut Grove businesses including Virgin Hotels, Ygrene, Regus and others.



"Every year we love the opportunity to join with United Way and other partners to provide the kids with a cool Halloween experience that also exposes them to our work environment," said Jayson Fittipaldi, president and chief creative officer of Nobox Marketing. "Our hope is that this can spark their curiosity around the advertising world and provide some inspiration for the future."



Several of the companies created haunted houses and other slightly-spooky fun activities that provided kids with a unique Halloween experience to explore as they collected their treats.



"One Park Financial's mission is to serve our community – the people and businesses that make Coconut Grove – and all of Miami – so special," says John Lie-Nielse, CEO of One Park Financial. "Halloween is a holiday that celebrates the power of imagination and the ability to make dreams come true. Making the seemingly impossible possible for small business owners is what we do year-round at One Park Financial. It's great to have a special day to share this spirit with our community's kids."



