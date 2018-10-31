Halloysite Market Size Worth $50.21 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global halloysite market size is expected to reach USD 50.21 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Booming construction industry in Asia Pacific is leading to increase in the demand for ceramic products, which in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The market exhibits a high degree of integration from raw material supply to processing and distribution of the product. All major manufacturers in the industry are involved in raw material extraction, which is directed wholly to captive consumption. Key industry players are also involved in collaborations with large clay manufacturing and distributing companies on profit sharing basis.

Legal regulations governing the industry approve use of halloysite for use in critical & semi-critical applications such as medical and cosmetics. Buyers in the market are sensitive to product quality and lay minimal emphasis on price. As a result, the product price is found to vary extensively in accordance with application for which it is supposed to be used.

The market is subject to regulations pertaining to mining and processing of the product. Increasing concerns regarding impact of unsustainable mining practices for the extraction of halloysite and other clays are expected to result in a limited production, which is further likely to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The medical industry is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of volume from 2018 to 2025, owing to increasing use of the product for directed drug delivery on account of its superior physical properties such as tubular structure and high surface area

The halloysite market in North America had a valuation of USD 6.05 Million in 2017 due to high product usage in the medical industry coupled with rising use of the product in various cosmetic formulations

had a valuation of in 2017 due to high product usage in the medical industry coupled with rising use of the product in various cosmetic formulations The market in China is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025 due to robust growth of the building & construction industry coupled with heightened demand for halloysite-based ceramic ware

is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025 due to robust growth of the building & construction industry coupled with heightened demand for halloysite-based ceramic ware The global halloysite market is characterized by presence of a limited number of players. Small-scale companies majorly compete on the basis of product quality, as type of product manufactured depends on the mine from where the material is sourced.

Grand View Research has segmented the global halloysite market on the basis of application, and region:

Halloysite Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, Thousand USD, 2014 - 2025) Medical Cosmetics Ceramics Polymers Cement Paints Others

Halloysite Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, Thousand USD, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



