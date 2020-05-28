Hallwood Media Hires A R I Z O N A Manager Jake Posner to Head NY Office

The role, rooted in a professional friendship between Jake and Hallwood CEO Neil Jacobson (a fellow Long Island native), connects Posner's dynamic approach to artist management with Hallwood's confidence in reinvigorating New York as a creative hub for artists, songwriters, and producers alike. "Jake is one of the most well-liked people in the music business for good reason," Jacobson, who stepped down from the presidency of Geffen Records in January, said. "I've seen his ability to communicate and build relationships throughout the industry and bridge incredible gaps for his artists. I really couldn't think of a better person to lead Hallwood's expansion to New York."

The opening of the New York office under Posner offers a window into Hallwood's intentions to quickly expand its regional footprint — offering the face-to-face coverage optimal in building relationships with both labels and musicians outside of its headquarters in Los Angeles. "The music industry never left New York. Even in my own experience, I'm inspired every single day by the incredible talent that comes out of the Tri-State area. Labels are still very much here, yet so many creatives set their sights towards LA; I certainly don't blame them for chasing amazing weather and the prominently established creative community out there, but especially as a very proud New Yorker I want to instill and reinforce the notion that New York is just as viable of an option for songwriters, producers and artists alike."

Well-regarded for an ability to effectively collaborate and provide an affable and empathetic human touch to development and relationships, Posner is excited to embark on the journey ahead with his Hallwood Media partners. "I am so looking forward to building up this already incredible company and roster with Neil, Nathan Olivas, and Timmy Haehl. Already such a fundamentally strong company in talent and experience, my hope for year one is maximizing excellence in everything we do — from our own internal processes to A&R and placement, through to the successful and impactful delivery of music to the public. Our writers and producers put their whole hearts into creating, and we pride ourselves on doing just the same in our execution."

