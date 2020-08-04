Halo Energy Announces the Appointment of Dave Forbes as Chief Operating Officer

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Energy, a leading maker of low-cost, high-efficiency micro wind turbines for global, distributed wind energy generation, announces the appointment of Dave Forbes as Chief Operating Officer. This announcement comes as the company enters the commercialization phase for its six-kilowatt, high-efficiency, shrouded micro wind turbine.

"We are very excited to have Mr. Forbes join the Halo team," stated Vin Loccisano, Halo's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wide range of skill sets and experiences well-suited to help Halo achieve this next important phase."

Forbes has spent the last 12 years of his career working in the alternative asset space, most recently serving as an investor and principal at a frontier-tech-focused venture capital fund. "I'm thrilled to join the Halo team, whom I've come to know well over the past two years as one of our portfolio companies," said Forbes. "With purchase orders spanning four continents, I'm confident that Halo is poised to capture a significant share of the distributed energy resource market, focusing on telecommunications, commercial and industrial, and agricultural applications. This, combined with their decision to manufacture their first set of commercial wind turbines in the United States, should result in a new round of venture financing of $3 million to $5 million in the next six to nine months."

In his role as COO, Dave directs supply chain, operations, and financial planning and analysis. Prior to his career in finance, Dave served in political and operations roles in the U.S. Senate, Office of the Governor of Massachusetts, and the Office of a former President of the United States.

Founded in 2017, Halo Energy seeks to expand the worldwide adoption of micro wind turbines for on-site electrical generation through its compact, lower-cost, high-output shrouded turbine. Halo acquired a patented shrouded turbine design, derived from over 10 years and $150 million of research and development. Halo Energy then developed a proprietary design system, enabling the company to scale down the technology to a much smaller, more efficient, 6 kW shrouded micro wind turbine, resulting in a product that now makes the micro wind turbine a viable energy solution for many distributed energy markets worldwide. Halo's turbine has performed more efficiently than conventional, open-bladed micro wind turbine designs, providing greater access to off-grid telecommunications towers, offshore oil and gas platforms, commercial and industrial facilities, remote communities and mobile power plants. www.halo.energy

