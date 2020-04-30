Halo Health, Amazon Web Services, and Clinical Mobility to Present Webinar on Scale and Speed for Mobile Clinical Communication on May 21st, 3-4 PM ET

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Health announces it will host a webinar "Best Practices for Implementing a Mobile Clinical Ecosystem" on Thursday, May 21st from 3-4 PM ET. Speakers from Halo Health, Amazon Web Services and Clinical Mobility will discuss strategies, considerations and learnings from complex health system deployments on how to establish a mobile clinical ecosystem. By mobilizing clinical workflow and communication an organization achieves the scale and speed needed for COVID-19 response. Register for the webinar at https://halohealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/4015875724540/WN_-SmplURVToiwYg6KD6zLDw

Best practices for selection, preparation and implementation of the following key mobile clinical ecosystem components will be discussed:

Wi-Fi network

Mobile device and management software

Clinical communication platform hosted in the cloud

EHR and on-premise system integrations

Mobile governance

Examples of positive impact that mobilizing clinical communication has on the organization will also be reviewed:

Expedited COVID-19 team coordination and notifications

Instant delivery of time-sensitive information, such as critical results, to the right person or team

Scalability of communication across the health system and physician community

Technology consolidation

"Now more than ever, mobile clinical communication is just as mission critical to a health system as an EHR," explains Jose Barreau, CEO of Halo Health. "It is essential that a reliable, scalable ecosystem of hardware, software, integrations, services and management is in place to support mobile healthcare growth across health systems' communities," adds Barreau

The Halo Platform

The Halo Platform is a scalable, AWS cloud-based solution that includes secure messaging, on-call, role-based scheduling, VoIP calling, critical results, alerts and care team tools in a unified mobile platform. The Halo Platform's unique workflow management system instantly delivers time-sensitive information to the right person, role, or team. This workflow and communication efficiency results in improved clinical and financial outcomes.

About Halo Health

Halo Health was founded by physicians in 2010 to develop a secure mobile, cloud-based application that bridges gaps in critical real-time clinical communication that cause delays in patient care. The Halo Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform uniquely supports the complex needs and scale of health systems. The Halo Platform combined with professional services enable health systems to accelerate patient care, increase clinician efficiency and improve financial outcomes. Halo is a strategic technical and clinical workflow partner dedicated to achieving customer objectives such as standardizing communication, consolidating technology and connecting the physician community. Visit www.halohealth.com to schedule a demo.

