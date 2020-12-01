Halo Health Expands Leadership Team; Julia Goebel Joins as Vice President, Head of Marketing

"At Halo Health, our mission is to save lives by improving communication and collaboration in healthcare, and it starts from within," said Jose Barreau, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Halo Health. "Julia's depth of experience in healthcare marketing and her collaborative style are vital for our next stage of growth."

Most recently, Goebel was chief marketing officer of Benefitexpress, a technology firm, and held marketing leadership roles at Stericycle, including Stericycle Communication Solutions, composed of BerylHealth, NotifyMD, and Prompt Alert. Previously, she led marketing for a hardware and software company specializing in patient admissions, and in her early career was accountable for marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands in healthcare, including Cardinal Health, HIMSS, Hospira, Lilly, Pfizer, Trinity Health, and Zebra Technologies.

The Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform (CCP) is a scalable, cloud-based solution rated as a KLAS 2020 top performer for supporting the greatest breadth of clinical communication workflows. The Halo CCP offers secure, role-based messaging, on-call scheduling, VoIP calling, critical results, alerts, and team coordination tools -- all unified in a mobile platform for clinicians inside health systems as well as across the care continuum. Its unique workflow management system delivers time-sensitive, patient-centric information to the right person, role, and team in real-time -- enabling providers of all sizes and complexity to accelerate patient care, increase clinician efficiency, and improve financial outcomes.

Founded by physicians, Halo Health is the healthcare technology company for clinical collaboration. Its flagship offering, the Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform (CCP) is a cloud-based mobile ecosystem that accelerates time-sensitive clinical communication and workflow to improve patient care inside health systems and across the care continuum. Through its scalable platform for health systems, ambulatory, and long-term post-acute care organizations, Halo Health has demonstrated years of experience and improved patient and financial outcomes for enterprise health customers.

