Halo Health Named Top Performer in Clinical Collaboration in 2021 Best in KLAS Report

In addition to its overall score, the KLAS evaluation ratings are organized into customer experience pillars. Halo Health received an A rating for the components Product Working as Promoted, Proactive Service, and 100% rating on Company Keeps All Promises – which comprise the Culture customer experience pillar. Notably, Halo Health also received an A rating for the Loyalty and Value customer experience pillars.

"We're glad to be recognized, once again, as a leader in clinical collaboration platforms," said Jose Barreau, M.D., CEO at Halo Health. "And while we appreciate the significance of being named a Top Performer, we are most proud of the impact our platform has on clinicians, health systems, and the millions of lives they care for."

In the last 12 months, Halo Health reported an 85% increase in information exchanged – records, messages, voice – and adoption of the Halo platform, in part due to rapid acceptance during COVID-19. The AWS cloud-based, light footprint of the platform allows for easy scalability with minimal provisioning required by IT teams, a uniqueness which proved valuable in 2020 as medical systems had to do more with less.

Continued Barreau, "We continue to invest in our platform's ability to enable efficient, individual, team and role-based collaboration solutions that are unique beyond any other in the category. We serve healthcare organizations nationwide in their aim to reduce clinician burnout, improve collaboration and save lives. It is the Halo Health team that makes this possible, and our 90.5 score and A ratings in the Culture, Value and Loyalty categories reflect that commitment and growth."

The KLAS report is based on customer interviews representing thousands of platform users across hospitals and non-acute sites.

About Halo Health

Founded by physicians, Halo Health is the healthcare technology company for clinical communication and collaboration. Its flagship offering, the Halo Clinical Collaboration PlatformTM (CCP) is a cloud-based mobile ecosystem that accelerates time-sensitive clinical communication and workflow to improve patient care inside health systems and across the care continuum. Through its scalable platform for health systems, ambulatory, and long-term post-acute care organizations, Halo Health has demonstrated years of experience and improved patient and financial outcomes for enterprise health customers. For more, visit www.halohealth.com or call 855-362-4256.

