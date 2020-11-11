Halo Health Releases Halo Link, Expanding Role-Based Collaboration Through the Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform

"With Halo Link, each clinician can use their clinical collaboration platform to communicate in their various roles" Tweet this

Role-based communication is a game changer in healthcare collaboration, enabling organizations to standardize roles across their enterprise and streamline communications. When the right message is received quickly and efficiently by the right person, care providers and organizations are better equipped to deliver the appropriate patient care. Understanding that patient care happens across care organizations, Halo Link leverages the roles established within the Halo CCP and makes them available to clinicians operating throughout that network. With this step, Halo ensures seamless care coordination regardless of where the clinician resides.

"The problem we are solving with Halo Link is that many physicians provide patient care at ancillary facilities in the community. They can be on-call at one facility and on a code team or clinical team at another facility," states Jose Barreau, MD and Halo Health Chief Executive Offer. "With Halo Link, each clinician can use their clinical collaboration platform to communicate in their various roles at different facilities, easily accessing the important information for each of the roles, facilities, and patients."

The Halo Health mission is to save lives by improving communication and collaboration in healthcare. With this release, Halo addresses this mission by expanding communication and collaboration across affiliated care organizations, which streamlines care coordination and ensures continuity of care.

About Halo Health

Halo Health is a healthcare technology company founded by physicians in 2010 that developed the Halo Clinical Collaboration Platform, the brain of clinical collaboration. The Halo CCP is a cloud-based mobile platform that accelerates time-sensitive clinical communication and workflow to improve patient care. It is a scalable platform for health systems, ambulatory, and long-term post-acute care organizations with years of experience and proven outcomes for our customers. Halo actively supports customers with more than 35,000 users performing tens of millions of mobile actions annually. Halo Health is a strategic technical and clinical partner dedicated to helping customers standardize communication, consolidate technology, and connect the clinical community.

Visit www.halohealth.com to schedule a demo or call 855-362-4256.

SOURCE Halo Health

Related Links

http://www.halohealth.com

