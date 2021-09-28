Halo Investing Expands Annuities Offerings, Adds Great American Life Insurance Company to Growing Lineup

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Investing ("Halo"), an award-winning platform for protective investments, today announced that Great American Life Insurance Company® ("Great American Life®"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ("MassMutual"), one of the largest life insurance companies in the U.S., has joined its growing digital annuities platform. Financial advisors are now able to access, purchase, and manage Great American Life's innovative suite of leading annuities through Halo.

The addition of Great American Life adds to the growing number of leading carriers and annuities offerings on Halo's platform for financial advisors. In addition to providing an expanded lineup of annuities, Halo has an outsourced insurance desk that can serve as the licensed agent of record for advisors.

"We are changing the way the world saves for retirement and adding Great American Life's lineup of annuities to our platform gives financial advisors even more opportunities to strengthen their clients' financial futures," said Jason Barsema, Co-Founder & President of Halo. "While people are living longer, they do not have the financial resources to live comfortably in retirement. We are on a mission to help solve this growing savings crisis. Partnering with leading financial institutions like Great American Life is part of our strategy to disrupt the status quo and give individuals more ways to generate lifetime income."

Halo streamlines the execution and management across the annuity lifecycle for advisors and offers different annuity options and strategies from the world's leading carriers including Great American Life, Allianz Life, AIG Life & Retirement, and others.

"Partnering with a leading platform like Halo further demonstrates our commitment to growing within the fee-based annuity space," said Tony Compton, Great American Life's Divisional Vice President of Broker/Dealer & RIA Sales. "Their experience and success distributing structured notes aligns with Great American Life's vision to bring advisors even more options for helping their clients reach their goals." Compton continued, "Halo has the clientele and platform. We have the solutions. Together, our companies are positioned to support the investment advisory channel with a seamless experience every step of the way."

About Halo Investing

Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting "impact before profits," providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com

Securities offered through Halo Securities LLC, a Registered Broker Dealer and a member of FINRA/SICP. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of an Fixed Annuity, Fixed Indexed Annuity, RILA, or Variable Annuity insurance product.

About Great American Life Insurance Company

Great American Life Insurance Company®, a wholly owned subsidiary of MassMutual, offers traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and registered index-linked annuities in the retail, broker-dealer, financial institutions and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Life believes it pays to keep things simple. From products to services, the company strives to make things as easy as possible. It's part of a simple promise to customers: superior service and annuities that are easier to understand.

For more information, visit GAIGannuities.com .

Media Contacts:

For Halo Investing:

Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

516-902-2694

[email protected]

For Great American Life:

Donna Carrelli

Divisional Vice President, Marketing Services

Great American Life Insurance Company

513-412-1518

[email protected]

SOURCE Halo Investing

Related Links

http://www.haloinvesting.com

