Halo Labs Moves West

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Labs, a life science instrumentation company developing tools for subvisible particle analysis for biopharmaceuticals, today announced the opening of its new headquarters in Burlingame, California. The new headquarters will house sales, marketing, engineering, and manufacturing personnel and serve as the company's primary Horizon® instrument production facility. With the opening of its new headquarters, Halo Labs also announced its previous headquarters in Philadelphia will be closing by the end of fiscal Q2 2019.

Launched in 2017, the Horizon® system can analyze subvisible and visible particles, including protein aggregates. Using the latest optics and innovative algorithms, it utilizes a plate-based approach that enables high-throughput (up to 96 samples/run), low-volume (as little as 25 µL/sample) particle analysis in a wide-range of pharmaceutical samples from pre-formulation through quality control for a wide range of therapeutics including biologics, vaccines, lipid nanoparticles, and small molecules.

"I am very excited to have Halo Labs right here at home in the San Francisco Bay Area. The talent pool here is fantastic and our growth will be much faster here than anywhere else," said Robert Wicke, CEO of Halo Labs.

Halo Labs is a venture-backed scientific instrumentation company that commercializes high-throughput biopharmaceutical quality control tools for particle analysis using the latest optics and image processing technologies. Our core mission has been to provide researchers with unprecedented insights into the particles present in their processes by leveraging our core scientific competency: novel imaging optics and software. Today, we dedicate our collective experience and novel technology to empower formulation researchers to learn more about the stability and quality of their drugs faster and with more accuracy than ever before. For more information, please visit www.halolabs.com

