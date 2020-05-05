Halo Top® Releases New Line of Bigger Pops For Dessert Lovers On The Go

LE MARS, Iowa, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather heats up, Halo Top invites fans of its light ice cream to cool down with new, bigger Halo Top Pops, a convenient and creamy line of frozen treats, now in grocery freezer aisles nationwide. Halo Top Pops are available in three flavors, including Mint Chip and Sea Salt Caramel, and a new flavor exclusive to the Pops lineup: Brownie Batter.

Halo Top’s new Pops, now available nationwide in the grocery freezer aisle. Pictured: Sea Salt Caramel, Brownie Batter and Mint Chip

Whether you're on the move or in the comfort of home, Halo Top Pops (SRP: $5.99 / five 3.5 fl. oz. pops per box) provide a protein-packed ice cream treat made with creamy, ultra-filtered skim milk in an easy-to-enjoy form — no spoon necessary! With only 100 to 110 calories per pop, Halo Top Pops have fewer calories than regular ice cream without skimping on flavor.

"We believe you shouldn't have to choose between pursuing wellness and enjoying a full, balanced life," said Meg Graeff, senior brand manager, Halo Top. "Halo Top Pops allow for flexibility and a moment of sweet satisfaction in our fans' demanding lives."

Each Pops flavor has six grams of protein for a snack you can feel good about eating, anytime, anywhere. The new Halo Top Pops lineup includes:

Brownie Batter: All of the rich, chocolaty flavor of a classic baked good in frozen pop form, with chocolate light ice cream and swirls of real brownie batter. Calories/pop: 110, Protein/pop: 6g

All of the rich, chocolaty flavor of a classic baked good in frozen pop form, with chocolate light ice cream and swirls of real brownie batter. Calories/pop: 110, Protein/pop: 6g Mint Chip: A Halo Top flavor favorite is now available in pop form with smooth and refreshing mint light ice cream and an added crunch from dark chocolate chips. Calories/pop: 110, Protein/pop: 6g

A Halo Top flavor favorite is now available in pop form with smooth and refreshing mint light ice cream and an added crunch from dark chocolate chips. Calories/pop: 110, Protein/pop: 6g Sea Salt Caramel: Get your sweet and savory fix in one dessert! The classic combination of sea salt and caramel can now be enjoyed on the go with a mix of velvety brown butter light ice cream and swirls of caramel that pack a salty punch in pop form. Calories/pop: 100, Protein/pop: 6g

Halo Top's wide-ranging collection of 40 flavors and counting, including dairy, dairy-free and keto flavors in pints and pops, has something for everyone to enjoy. To taste the entire Pops series, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit the "Buy Now" tab on www.halotop.com to locate a product near you. To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top® is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

