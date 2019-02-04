HALOCK Helps Define "Reasonable" Risk: The Questions a Judge Asks You after a Data Breach

SCHAMBURG, Ill., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HALOCK Security Labs is conducting an informative webinar to help establish 'reasonable' cybersecurity controls, based on the Duty of Care Risk Analysis (DoCRA) standard. This event is hosted by Compliance Week at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 21, 2019. As the amount of stolen consumer personally identifiable information (PII) grew over 120%1 this past year, organizations are further enhancing their security posture in preparation of a data breach.

"The Duty of Care Risk Analysis standard (DoCRA) helps prioritize risks in a way that shows balance between protecting the organization and the harm that could come to others," said Chris Cronin, DoCRA principal author and a partner at HALOCK. "This balance is what regulators and judges look for to determine whether an organization has been reasonable; establishing duty of care helps bridge the gap between information security and the judicial system."

If an organization is breached and the case goes to litigation, they will be asked to demonstrate "due care" and verify if controls were "reasonable." Judges ask a set of questions to determine whether security controls were reasonable, which closely resembles information security risk assessments. Both try to balance the likelihood and impact of foreseeable threats against the burden of safeguards. The webcast covers judicial balancing tests, how they relate to regulatory definitions of "reasonable" risk, and how to conduct risk assessments that prepare businesses to answer the tough questions before they are asked. To attend this complimentary webinar, visit Compliance Week.

ABOUT HALOCK

HALOCK is a U.S.-based information security consultancy in Schaumburg, IL. From mid-sized to the Fortune 100, HALOCK's clients include financial services, health care, legal, education, SaaS/cloud, retail and many others. With strong leadership, diagnostic capabilities, and technical expertise, HALOCK helps clients prioritize and optimize their security investments by applying just the right amount of security to protect critical business assets while satisfying compliance requirements and corporate goals. As co-authors of CIS RAM, HALOCK offers unique insight to help organizations define their acceptable level of risk and establish "duty of care" for cybersecurity. Developed by HALOCK in partnership with CIS®, CIS RAM is an information security risk assessment method that helps organizations implement and assess their security posture against the CIS Controls cybersecurity best practices.

Visit halock.com, LinkedIn, or @halock.

Identity Theft Resource Center 2018 EOY Data Breach Report

Contact: Cindy Kaplan, Director of Marketing

Phone: 847.221.0204

SOURCE HALOCK Security Labs

Related Links

halock.com

