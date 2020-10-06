Halozyme Announces Expansion Of Collaboration And License Agreement With argenx For ENHANZE® Technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Halozyme and argenx are expanding their existing global collaboration and license agreement that was signed in February 2019.

Under the newly announced expansion, argenx gained the ability to exclusively access Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology for three additional targets upon nomination for a total of up to six targets under the existing and newly expanded collaboration. To date, argenx has nominated two targets including the human neonatal Fc receptor FcRn and complement component C2.

"We are pleased to be expanding the scope of our collaboration with Halozyme and to continue our productive relationship. We recognize that patients have different preferences and we want to secure our ability to offer subcutaneous delivery of our current and future candidates to reach as many patients as possible. We already have exclusive access to ENHANZE® for our FcRn antagonist efgartigimod, which is in late stage development for multiple severe autoimmune diseases, and additionally have nominated our complement inhibitor targeting C2," said Keith Woods, Chief Operating Officer of argenx.

"We are delighted that argenx has agreed to expand our global collaboration and license agreement to include up to six targets," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "argenx has made rapid progress in the clinic with efgartigimod utilizing ENHANZE® since signing the original agreement, moving to a Phase 2 study initiation for an indication being developed only as SC, within just fourteen months. argenx is also working to bring SC efgartigimod to patients suffering from myasthenia gravis following the successful ADAPT trial results."

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has positively impacted more than 400,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the product development and approval efforts of Halozyme's ENHANZE® partners, including the potential to nominate additional targets under an existing collaboration agreement, and statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and lowering the treatment burden for patients. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including uncertainties concerning whether the expansion of the collaboration agreement referred to in this press release ultimately results in the nomination of additional targets or the development, approval or commercialization of additional collaboration products, unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

