Halozyme Announces Janssen Submits New Drug Application In Japan For Daratumumab Subcutaneous Formulation Utilizing Halozyme's ENHANZE® Technology For Patients With Multiple Myeloma

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) by Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. (Janssen) seeking approval of a new subcutaneous (SC) formulation of daratumumab, an intravenous (IV) treatment approved for patients with multiple myeloma.

"We are pleased to see this New Drug Application submission in Japan, which builds on Janssen's prior regulatory submissions in the U.S. and EU that are currently under review," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "We are excited that patients with multiple myeloma in Japan may soon have a new therapeutic option that can be administered with a shorter infusion time when compared with a multi-hour intravenous infusion."

The NDA is supported by pivotal data from the Phase 3 COLUMBA (MMY3012) study – a randomized open label study – that included a non-inferiority comparison of daratumumab SC formulation versus daratumumab IV administration in patients with multiple myeloma who had received at least three prior lines of therapy including a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), or whose disease was refractory to both PI and IMiD. In addition to non-inferiority, daratumumab SC showed a lower rate of infusion-related reactions. Data from the Phase 2 PLEIADES (MMY2040) study – a non-randomized open label study conducted in newly diagnosed or relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients – are also included in the NDA. The subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab is co-formulated with Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology, based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20).

About ENHANZE® Technology

Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20). rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously (just under the skin). By using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds that are administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously. ENHANZE® may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections. This delivery has been shown in studies to reduce health care practitioner time required for administration and shorten time for drug administration.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharma technology platform company that provides innovative and disruptive solutions with the goal of improving patient experience and outcomes. Our proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids. We license our technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine our ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the collaborators' proprietary compounds. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Halozyme Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the product development efforts of Halozyme's ENHANZE® partner. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized, unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contact:

Al Kildani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858-704-8122

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.halozyme.com

