Halozyme Appoints Bernadette Connaughton To Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ : HALO ), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, today announced the appointment of Bernadette Connaughton to its board of directors. Ms. Connaughton brings more than 30 years of global strategic, commercial and biopharmaceutical industry expertise to the board.

"We are delighted to appoint an industry executive of Bernadette's caliber and experience to the Halozyme board," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Bernadette brings deep strategic and global launch and commercialization experience that will complement our board's expertise as we prepare for the potential commercialization of our investigational new oncology drug, PEGPH20."

Ms. Connaughton has spent her career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, building a consistent track record of achieving sales growth, improving profitability and transforming operational models. She most recently served as president Intercontinental, including China, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe and Middle East. In this position, she developed the multi-year strategy for the successful commercialization of a number of oncology, virology and immunology products, including Opdivo®, Yervoy®, Sprycel®, Daklinza® and Orencia®.

She has held other senior leadership positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb, including president, European Markets, Canada and Australia; president, Intercontinental; and president, Japan, Pacific Rim, Australia and Canada; senior vice president, Cardiovascular and Metabolic Business Unit, U.S.; and senior vice president, Primary Care Marketing, U.S.

Ms. Connaughton was a member of the board of directors of Visterra, Inc., a private clinical stage biotechnology company recently acquired by Otsuka. She also previously served on the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Association, Patient Access and European Markets Committees. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and her Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Halozyme



Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement



In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of PEGPH20, the possible method of action of PEGPH20, its potential application to improve cancer therapies and statements concerning future actions relating to the development of PEGPH20) that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:



Robert H. Uhl



Managing Director



Westwicke Partners, LLC



858-356-5932



robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Laurie Stelzer



858-704-8222



ir@halozyme.com

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.halozyme.com

