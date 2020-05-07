Halozyme To Present At The Bank Of America Securities 2020 Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Healthcare Conference. This conference is being hosted virtually. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company on Thursday, May 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 90 days following each event. To access a live webcast, please visit Halozyme's website approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharma technology platform company that provides innovative and disruptive solutions with the goal of improving patient experience and outcomes. Our proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids. We license our technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine our ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the collaborators' proprietary compounds. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

