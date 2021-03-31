Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HWCC, MX, PFBI, HGV, PTVCA, MIK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

New York, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Omni Cable, LLC for $5.30 per share. If you are a Houston Wire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 in cash per share. If you are a Magnachip shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. Under the merger agreement, Premier shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond Resorts International, Inc. If you are a Hilton Grand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock. If you are a Protective shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Michaels shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com



SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

