Halsa Announces Program to Convert Dairy Farmland to Grow Organic Oats in the Scandinavian Tradition

"Oats are one of the most environmentally friendly ingredients for making plant-based milks and other products," Hälsa co-founders Helena Lumme and Mika Manninen explained. "We are currently importing our organic oats from Scandinavia because we cannot find the quality that meets our standard in the United States. At the same time, U.S. dairy farms are struggling due to slumping milk sales. So we thought, why not come up with a solution that benefits both of us and our planet?"

Oats are a resilient grain that also provide excellent soil erosion control and reduce the need for herbicides. Oats require much less water than other crops, while almonds, cashews or coconuts used for nut-based milks require excessive amounts of the planet's fresh water resources. Hälsa oats are currently grown in Scandinavia with a zero water footprint.

Hälsa has assembled a coalition of Scandinavian organic farmers, researchers and environmental experts to support the conversion process. Hälsa will put together a guide book and a video that will serve as a blueprint for other dairy farms on how to start growing premium oats.

First Hälsa Farm

The first farm to start the work is located in upstate New York in the town of Hoosick. The farm with 300 acres of prime organic land with gorgeous views of the surrounding Vermont mountains is the home to 200 organic milking cows.

"We're excited to get started," said Eric and Jamie Ziehm, the owners of the High Meadows of Hoosick farm, along with Sam Cottrell. "Our goal is to build a biodiverse and biodynamic eco system that has the ability to regenerate its resources. We hope this will have a positive impact and also inspire our fellow farmers who are facing many challenges today."

Hälsa 100% Clean Non-dairy Innovation



Hälsa was founded by a Scandinavian-born couple Helena Lumme and Mika Manninen who spent four years creating the 100% clean non-dairy manufacturing platform. Their innovation allows oat milks, yogurts and other plant-based products to be made without a single artificial ingredient, keeping all the beneficial nutrients of the whole grain oats intact.

"Oats have many great health benefits. However, most oat milks on the market are highly processed and nutritionally poor. We wanted to change that and created a completely new way to make plant-based milks and yogurts," Lumme and Manninen explain.

About Hälsa Foods

Hälsa Foods stands for healthier people and planet. The company was founded by Helena Lumme and Mika Manninen on their innovation of the new 100% clean plant-based platform. Hälsa Organic Oatgurts are sold at ShopRite, Fairway Market, Fresh Direct, all NYC airports, and at select New York metro area stores. Learn more at halsafoods.com , and follow along on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

