Halton announces acquisition of Nelbud Services Group in the United States

HELSINKI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mika Halttunen, Halton Chairman of the Board, stated, "Halton's goal is to continuously add value to our customers' business. Combining Halton's technological expertise and Nelbud's strong local service presence in many key markets gives us excellent opportunity to create better life-cycle value."

In describing the acquisition, Nelbud CEO Michael Crafton said, "We are thrilled to join the Halton team as we continue to expand our Fire, Health, and Life Safety services across the United States, and Internationally. I am especially excited for the opportunities this creates for all Nelbud employees as we focus on our employee-first mission of creating sustainable careers."

Foodservice Director for Halton Americas Phil Meredith further adds, "Nelbud's comprehensive service platform will allow Halton to continue to grow its service model nationally and globally; currently operating in 19 major markets in the United States, it provides a springboard to our ongoing growth strategy. As important as the ability to provide our customers with support thru the Product Lifecycle, our customers can be assured of optimized performance and trouble-free ownership."

Halton provides a breadth of knowledge and expertise to Nelbud's well-established platform that will prove critical to Halton's ability to continue delivering a unique value proposition to the market. Halton's best-in-class Kitchen Ventilation and Demanding Indoor Air Quality technology, combined with Nelbud's industry-leading self-performing service platform, will allow the companies to adapt to the market's increasing desire for high-quality Fire, Health, & Life safety services delivered with speed, efficiency, and reporting transparency.

