Hamad Bin Khalifa University Invites Applications to New Academic Programs

The newly introduced programs include a Master of Arts in Applied Islamic Ethics at the College of Islamic Studies, and a PhD in Humanities and Social Sciences at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Additionally, HBKU is offering a Master of Information Systems in Health Management and Master of Science in Sport and Entertainment Management (a joint degree with the University of South Carolina) at the College of Science and Engineering, and an LLM in International Law and Foreign Affairs and LLM in International Economic and Business Law at the College of Law. A Master of Science in Exercise Science at the College of Health and Life Sciences (a joint degree with the University of South Carolina) is now on offer, as well as a Master of Public Policy offered by the College of Public Policy.

HBKU's new degree programs are tailored to build specialized capacity that addresses the most in-demand current and future skills of local and international employment markets. The expansion of its degree offerings reflects a logical continuation of the university's consistent growth and leadership as an academic institution and a world-class provider of multidisciplinary education and research in Qatar.

Maryam Al-Mannai, vice president of student affairs at HBKU, said: "Each of HBKU's new programs were carefully selected with past, current and future challenges and trends in mind. The programs benefit from the expertise of top-tier faculty members, a nurturing educational ecosystem, and well-rounded curricula that integrate unconventional learning methods."

"With specializations spanning global ethics, social studies, health and exercise sciences, international law and affairs, and public policy, the programs are a testament to HBKU's robust growth. As the university nears its tenth anniversary, it cements important milestones and achievements that have materialized in a very short time span."

In recent years, HBKU has witnessed an unprecedented increase in its academic offerings and, subsequently, potential. The university continues to inspire and celebrate a growing number of alumni worldwide, each thriving in their respective fields.

Last year alone, the university celebrated the successful launch of six new degrees, falling under the umbrellas of the College of Islamic Studies and the College of Science and Engineering.

HBKU is tasked with a mission to provide specialized and highly distinctive graduate programs. As of Fall 2019, it will offer a total of 33 degrees at master's and PhD levels. The university's far-reaching alumni network comprises hundreds of graduates, each making a tangible impact in their respective areas.

