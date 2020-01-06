Hamad Bin Khalifa University Opens 2019-2020 Admissions Cycle

In the 2018-2019 academic year, the university enjoyed its largest intake made up of more than 370 new students comprising 46 nationalities, 26 percent of which are Qatari nationals. HBKU's current student body represents more than 60 nationalities, 34 percent of whom are Qataris. A multinational roster of more than 75 faculty members continues to add its own diversity to HBKU's academic experience.

The 2019-2020 academic year sees the introduction of two new programs. The College of Humanities and Social Sciences' (CHSS) Master of Arts in Intercultural Communication is the first degree of its kind in Qatar. Students will engage in research, education, and outreach to understand the challenges of today's changing intercultural settings in Qatar and worldwide. The College of Law's (CL) Doctor of Juridical Science is also the first fully-fledged research-intensive doctorate degree in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It is expected that the program will create a vibrant community of legal scholars who will assume teaching positions in universities and government roles in Qatar, the MENA region, and beyond.

Both degrees take HBKU's course offerings up to 35 programs spread across its six colleges. In academic year 2018-2019, the university introduced eight new programs: a Master of Arts in Applied Islamic Ethics from the College of Islamic Studies; PhD in Humanities and Social Sciences from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Master of Information Systems in Health Management and Master of Science in Sports Management (a joint degree with the University of South Carolina) from the College of Science and Engineering; Master of Laws in International Law and Foreign Affairs and Master of Laws in International Economic and Business Law from the College of Law; Master of Science in Exercise Science from the College of Health and Life Sciences (a joint degree with the University of South Carolina); and a Master of Public Policy offered by the College of Public Policy.

Speaking on the opening of the admissions cycle, Dr. Emad El-Din Shahin, dean of CIS and interim provost of HBKU, said: "We always look forward to preparing for an eventful academic year at HBKU. The admissions process is one of our most important channels for highlighting how HBKU's academic programs provide unparalleled opportunities for inquiry and discovery. Students enrolling in our programs can look forward to opportunities that highlight how we inform national research capabilities, collaborate with world-leading academic institutions, develop future leaders and entrepreneurs, and shape novel solutions for a positive impact at home and abroad. Ultimately, we hope to inspire prospective students to study with us and uphold our commitment to unlocking human potential."

Admissions to HBKU's programs is now possible via www.hbku.edu.qa. Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) regularly holds events to highlight its research activities and projects.

