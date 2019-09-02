Hamad International Airport Transforms Terminal for Summer in Qatar Festival for Millions of Passengers

HIA featured a heritage zone, which engaged passengers through more than 260 hours of cultural and traditional performances including 'Traditional Costume Photo Op' allowing travellers to try on traditional Qatari costumes with Polaroid photos given to the passengers, Qatari traditional dance performances and a calligraphy artist writing passengers' names in traditional Arabic calligraphy. Handicraft activities included a Henna body art activation and a netmaker, Arabic coffee and dates were also distributed.

The kids' zone provided kids of all ages with a variety of games such as a giant Lego experience and a painting wall. The kids' zone held a nutrition activation giving away healthy snacks to kids and also distributed Eid greeting cards. Back to school activities helped engage kids and prepare them for the spirits of the school season.

HIA held 98 hours of diverse performance arts roaming in the terminal, consisting of unique and colourful shows with distinctive costumes and living statue acts.

Commenting on the success of HIA's 'Summer in Qatar', Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at HIA, stated: "We are extremely proud of the success of Summer in Qatar programme. This truly highlights our shared commitment to promoting Qatar as a destination of choice and, making its hospitable culture shine."

Al Meer added: "For many, airports are associated with stress and pressure to be on time. However, HIA continuously strives for efficient and hassle-free travel, particularly through our Smart Airport programme. We process passengers smoothly and enable an entertaining airport experience like no other. Thousands of passengers enjoyed our activities, participating enthusiastically and documenting their experiences on social media. We will continue to put HIA on the map as an airport with passenger experience like none other, while shining a light on Qatar as the preferred tourism destination with world-class experiences."

HIA, the gateway to Qatar and to the World.

Positioned at the edge of the Arabian Gulf, Hamad International Airport's tranquil waterside setting provides a perfect backdrop for its stylish architectural elements, underpinned by advanced airport systems in line with its 'Smart Airport' vision. Operating 24/7, HIA features two runways, a state-of-the-art air traffic control tower and currently processes 35 million passengers and 360,000 aircraft per year. With over 40,000 m2 of combined retail, food and beverage facilities, unmatched spa facilities and a collection of unique art pieces from internationally acclaimed artists, HIA is a destination on its own, designed for the modern traveller.

